MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Macao's composite consumer price index (CPI) for January 2021 dropped by 1.18 percent year on year to 102.30, the special administrative region's statistic department said on Friday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the drop was driven by lower charges for package tours and telecommunications services, as well as reduced prices of gasoline, fresh pork, clothing and footwear.

The CPI for January 2021 showed a larger year-on-year decrease as the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, fell in January last year, which led to a rise in the prices of certain goods and services.

The price in-dices of recreation and culture, communication and clothing and footwear fell by 14.16 percent, 7.79 percent and 6.22 percent year on year respectively, whereas the in-dices of health and household furnishings and services rose by 2.32 percent and 1.81 percent.

The composite CPI for January increased by 0.25 percent month on month. For the 12 months ended January 2021, the average composite CPI increased by 0.46 percent from the previous period from February 2019 to January 2020.