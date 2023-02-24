UrduPoint.com

Macao's Composite Interest Rates For Pataca, HKD Continue To Rise In Q4 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MACAO, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :-- The composite interest rates for the pataca (MOP) and the Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) rose from 0.88 percent and 1.71 percent in September last year to 1.53 percent and 2.81 percent, respectively, at the end of 2022, the Monetary Authority of Macao said on Friday.

The composite interest rates for the MOP and the HKD rose 65 basis points and 110 basis points respectively, reflecting a general increase in the funding costs of the local banking sector in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the authority.

