MACAO, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic in November fell by 27.4 percent year on year to 332,073 trips, the special administrative region's statistical service said on Wednesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the light automobile trips and heavy truck trips dropped by 25.5 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively, to 302,176, and 28,379.

During the period from January to November this year, cross-border vehicle traffic declined by 56.0 percent year on year to 2,155,210 trips, said the DSEC report.

Arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macao International Airport in November declined by 83.

6 percent year on year to 1,025 trips.

In the first 11 months of this year, arriving and departing commercial flights dipped by 81.3 percent year on year to 12,559 trips.

The licensed motor vehicles in Macao totaled 243,331 at the end of November, an increase of 1.3 percent year on year. New registration of motor vehicles in November rose by 5.8 percent year on year to 1,292.

From January to November 2020, the new registration of motor vehicles went down by 1.5 percent year on year to 11,183.

The number of traffic accidents in November totaled 1,012, with 339 injuries. From January to November this year, there were 9,178 traffic accidents which resulted in five deaths and 3,237 injuries.