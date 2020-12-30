UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macao's Cross-border Vehicle Traffic Decreases By 27.4 Pct In November

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic decreases by 27.4 pct in November

MACAO, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic in November fell by 27.4 percent year on year to 332,073 trips, the special administrative region's statistical service said on Wednesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the light automobile trips and heavy truck trips dropped by 25.5 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively, to 302,176, and 28,379.

During the period from January to November this year, cross-border vehicle traffic declined by 56.0 percent year on year to 2,155,210 trips, said the DSEC report.

Arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macao International Airport in November declined by 83.

6 percent year on year to 1,025 trips.

In the first 11 months of this year, arriving and departing commercial flights dipped by 81.3 percent year on year to 12,559 trips.

The licensed motor vehicles in Macao totaled 243,331 at the end of November, an increase of 1.3 percent year on year. New registration of motor vehicles in November rose by 5.8 percent year on year to 1,292.

From January to November 2020, the new registration of motor vehicles went down by 1.5 percent year on year to 11,183.

The number of traffic accidents in November totaled 1,012, with 339 injuries. From January to November this year, there were 9,178 traffic accidents which resulted in five deaths and 3,237 injuries.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Traffic January November 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

House of Wisdom is model for future communities: J ..

11 minutes ago

Committee constituted for recommendations & adopti ..

16 minutes ago

FCA officially launches smart &#039;UAE-TIR&#039;, ..

26 minutes ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi wraps up the year with dazzling shows of ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Sends New Year Greetings to World Leaders, T ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.