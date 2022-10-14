MACAO, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The preliminary estimate of Macao's foreign exchange reserves amounted to 210.4 billion patacas (about 26.02 billion U.S. Dollars) at the end of September 2022, the special administrative region's (SAR) monetary watchdog said on Friday.

The latest statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao indicated that the reserves decreased by 1.2 percent from the revised value of 212.9 billion patacas (about 26.33 billion dollars) for the previous month.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 2.61 points month-on-month and 9.73 points year-on-year to 112.9 last month.