UrduPoint.com

Macao's Forex Reserves Drop To 26.02 Bln USD At End Of September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Macao's forex reserves drop to 26.02 bln USD at end of September

MACAO, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The preliminary estimate of Macao's foreign exchange reserves amounted to 210.4 billion patacas (about 26.02 billion U.S. Dollars) at the end of September 2022, the special administrative region's (SAR) monetary watchdog said on Friday.

The latest statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao indicated that the reserves decreased by 1.2 percent from the revised value of 212.9 billion patacas (about 26.33 billion dollars) for the previous month.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 2.61 points month-on-month and 9.73 points year-on-year to 112.9 last month.

Related Topics

Exchange Saudi Arabia Riyals September From Billion

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

23 minutes ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

55 minutes ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.