UrduPoint.com

Macao's Forex Reserves Rise To 26.22 Bln USD At End Of July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:10 PM

Macao's forex reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at end of July

MACAO, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:The preliminary estimate of Macao's foreign exchange reserves amounted to 209.9 billion patacas (about 26.22 billion U.S. Dollars) at the end of July, the special administrative region's (SAR) monetary watchdog said on Friday.

The latest statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao indicated that the reserves increased by 0.1 percent from the revised value of 209.8 billion patacas (about 26.23 billion U.S. dollars) for the previous month.

Macao's foreign exchange reserves at the end of July represented 11 times the Currency in circulation or 86.2 percent of pataca M2 at the end of June.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.85 point month on month but fell 3.92 points year on year to 103.3 in July 2021, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao's major trading partners on a monthly basis but dropped on an annual basis.

Related Topics

Exchange Saudi Arabia Riyals June July From Billion

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel Thursday

2 minutes ago
 RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

10 minutes ago
 Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

8 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, d ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, death toll at 4,506,583

17 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in last 24 hours in ..

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in last 24 hours in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 US-Trained Afghan Army Fled Kandahar, Making Talib ..

US-Trained Afghan Army Fled Kandahar, Making Taliban Capture Possible - Russian ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.