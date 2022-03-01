MACAO, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Macao's gaming industry revenue rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in February, the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR)'s gaming industry watchdog said on Tuesday.

Macao's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said in its latest report that the gaming revenue for February rose to 7.759 billion patacas (about 964.4 million U.S.

Dollars), an increase of 6.1 percent year-on-year and 22.3 percent month-on-month.

The accumulated revenue in the first two months of this year reached 14.102 billion patacas (about 1.75 billion dollars), down 8.0 percent year-on-year.

The Macao SAR government staged a series of events celebrating the Chinese New Year, which fell on Feb. 1, helping attract tourists to Macao. (1 pataca equals 0.1243 U.S. Dollar)