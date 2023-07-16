Open Menu

Macao's GDP To Grow By 70 Pct In H1: Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Macao's GDP to grow by 70 pct in H1: association

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Macao's GDP for the first half of 2023 is expected to grow by 70 percent, recovering to around 65 percent of the average figure from 2017 to 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Macao Economic Association said on Saturday.

The GDP for the second quarter of the year is likely to more than double from a year ago, according to the latest estimations on Macao's economic climate index and economic growth released by the association.

Broad money supply, or M2, a leading indicator for the economic climate, maintained an upward trend year on year for six consecutive months.

Visitor arrivals in May totaled 2.21 million, about 3.7 times the figure of the same period of last year, but down 2.6 percent month-on-month, showed the studies.

Related Topics

Same Money May 2017 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

9 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

16 hours ago
s

S

16 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

16 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

16 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

16 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

16 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous