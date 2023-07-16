(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Macao's GDP for the first half of 2023 is expected to grow by 70 percent, recovering to around 65 percent of the average figure from 2017 to 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Macao Economic Association said on Saturday.

The GDP for the second quarter of the year is likely to more than double from a year ago, according to the latest estimations on Macao's economic climate index and economic growth released by the association.

Broad money supply, or M2, a leading indicator for the economic climate, maintained an upward trend year on year for six consecutive months.

Visitor arrivals in May totaled 2.21 million, about 3.7 times the figure of the same period of last year, but down 2.6 percent month-on-month, showed the studies.