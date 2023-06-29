Open Menu

Macao's Hotel Guest Number Leaps 140.3 Pct Year On Year In May

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Macao's hotel guest number leaps 140.3 pct year on year in May

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :total of 1,104,000 guests checked in Macao's hotel establishments in May, leaping 140.3 percent year on year, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistics department said on Wednesday.

The latest Statistics and Census Service report showed that guests from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong SAR jumped by 133.0 percent and 818.3 percent year on year to 793,000 and 199,000, respectively.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in May rose by 44.

6 percentage points year on year to 78.9 percent, showed the report.

The number of visitors arriving on package tours totaled 79,000 in May. Meanwhile, a total of 35,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 987.9 percent year on year.

A total of 130 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in May, an increase of nine year on year. Besides, the number of available guest rooms grew by 10.0 percent to 43,000, showed the report.

Related Topics

China Hotel Tours Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

58 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

11 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

13 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

13 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

13 hours ago
US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

13 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

13 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

13 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

13 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous