MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :total of 1,104,000 guests checked in Macao's hotel establishments in May, leaping 140.3 percent year on year, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistics department said on Wednesday.

The latest Statistics and Census Service report showed that guests from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong SAR jumped by 133.0 percent and 818.3 percent year on year to 793,000 and 199,000, respectively.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in May rose by 44.

6 percentage points year on year to 78.9 percent, showed the report.

The number of visitors arriving on package tours totaled 79,000 in May. Meanwhile, a total of 35,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 987.9 percent year on year.

A total of 130 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in May, an increase of nine year on year. Besides, the number of available guest rooms grew by 10.0 percent to 43,000, showed the report.