MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A total of 1,101,000 guests checked in Macao's hotel establishments in April, leaping 199.0 percent year on year, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistics department said on Monday.

The latest Statistics and Census Service report showed that guests from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong SAR jumped by 202.2 percent and 1,171.4 percent year on year to 739,000 and 254,000, respectively.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in April rose by 50.

0 percentage points year on year to 79.8 percent, showed the report.

The number of visitors arriving on package tours totaled 97,000 in April. Meanwhile, a total of 34,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 1,580.1 percent year on year.

A total of 129 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in April, an increase of eight year on year. Besides, the number of available guest rooms grew by 10.6 percent to 43,000, showed the report.