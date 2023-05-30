UrduPoint.com

Macao's Hotel Guest Number Leaps 199.0 Pct Year On Year In April

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Macao's hotel guest number leaps 199.0 pct year on year in April

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A total of 1,101,000 guests checked in Macao's hotel establishments in April, leaping 199.0 percent year on year, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistics department said on Monday.

The latest Statistics and Census Service report showed that guests from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong SAR jumped by 202.2 percent and 1,171.4 percent year on year to 739,000 and 254,000, respectively.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in April rose by 50.

0 percentage points year on year to 79.8 percent, showed the report.

The number of visitors arriving on package tours totaled 97,000 in April. Meanwhile, a total of 34,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 1,580.1 percent year on year.

A total of 129 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in April, an increase of eight year on year. Besides, the number of available guest rooms grew by 10.6 percent to 43,000, showed the report.

Related Topics

China Hotel Tours Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals April From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 &#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

10 hours ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

11 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

11 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.