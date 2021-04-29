UrduPoint.com
Macao's Merchandise Export Up 26.7 Pct In March

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Macao's total merchandise export amounted to 1.3 billion patacas (162.6 million U.S. Dollars) in March 2021, up 26.7 percent year on year, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistic department said on Thursday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the value of re-exports rose by 28.0 percent to 1.14 billion patacas in March, with that of wine and watches surging by 1,618.6 percent and 107.5 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of domestic exports grew by 19.0 percent to 166 million patacas, the DSEC report added.

In the first quarter of this year, the total value of merchandise export increased by 15.

1 percent year on year to 3.46 billion patacas, of which the value of re-exports and domestic exports rose by 14.8 percent and 16.9 percent respectively.

Analyzed by destination, merchandise export to the mainland rose by 30.6 percent year on year to 434 million patacas in the first quarter of 2021. Exports to the Hong Kong SAR and the United States grew 21.3 percent and 20.9 percent respectively year on year, whereas exports to the European Union slid by 3.8 percent.

Exports of textiles and garments fell by 25.9 percent year on year to 325 million patacas, while exports of non-textiles went up 22.1 percent to 3.14 billion patacas, showed the report. (1 pataca equals 0.1251 U.S. Dollar.

