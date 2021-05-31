UrduPoint.com
Macao's Merchandise Import Soars 265.7 Pct In April

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Macao's merchandise import soars 265.7 pct in April

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Macao's total merchandise import swelled by 265.7 percent year on year to 13.74 billion patacas (about 1.72 billion U.S. Dollars) in April 2021, the special administrative region's statistical service said on Monday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the imports of gold jewelry, perfumes, handbags and wallets and beauty, cosmetic and skincare products rocketed by 4,814.0 percent, 1,395.1 percent, 1,165.5 percent and 1,137.4 percent respectively, whereas that of other textile made-up articles declined by 56.2 percent.

Merchandise trade deficit in April totaled 12.68 billion patacas.

From January to April this year, the total value of merchandise import expanded by 116.6 percent year on year to 43.43 billion patacas. Merchandise trade deficit totaled 38.91 billion patacas for the first four months of 2021, up by 22.48 billion patacas from a year earlier.

Analyzed by place of origin, merchandise import from the European Union and the mainland in the first four months increased by 156.7 percent and 95.1 percent to 14.13 billion patacas and 14.05 billion patacas respectively year on year.

External merchandise trade totaled 47.95 billion patacas from January to April 2021, up by 102.5 percent from a year earlier. (1 pataca equals 0.1251 U.S. Dollar)

