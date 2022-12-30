UrduPoint.com

Macao's Unemployment Rate Drops To 3.7 Pct In September-November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Macao's general unemployment rate for the period from September to November decreased by 0.2 percentage point to 3.7 percent from the August-October period, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistics department said on Friday.

The latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) said that the unemployment rate for local residents was 4.7 percent for the September-November period, down 0.3 percentage point from the August-October period, thanks to a number of large events held in November that increased the demand for manpower.

The underemployment rate dropped by 2.2 percentage points to 4.3 percent, while the labor force participation rate was 68.9 percent, the report added.

The labor force living in Macao totaled 375,900 people for the period from September to November this year.

Total employment decreased by 1,100 from the previous period to 361,900, while the number of employed residents totaled 282,000, an increase of 1,100.

The number of unemployed dropped by 700 from the previous period to 14,000. Meanwhile, the proportion of people seeking their first job decreased by 3.0 percentage points to 11.4 percent of the total unemployed.

The number of the underemployed decreased by 8,200 from the August-October period to 16,200.

In comparison with the period from September to November 2021, the unemployment rate and the labor force participation rate rose by 0.9 and 0.3 percentage point, respectively, while the underemployment rate remained unchanged.

