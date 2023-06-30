MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) --:Macao's general unemployment rate and the unemployment rate of local residents from March to May both held steady from the February-April period, the special administrative region's statistics department said on Friday.

The latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service said the general unemployment rate and the unemployment rate of local residents were 2.8 percent and 3.

6 percent respectively for the March-May period.

The underemployment rate dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 1.8 percent, while the labor force participation rate was 67.5 percent.

The labor force living in Macao totaled 369,800 people from March to May. Total employment was 359,300 and the number of employed residents totaled 281,200, down by 1,400 and 1,000 respectively from the previous period.

The number of unemployed was 10,500, similar to that in the previous period.