Macau to limit new casino licences to six operators for 10 years: government

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Macau authorities on Friday proposed limiting new gaming licences to six operators for 10 years, half the length given the last time concessions were granted in the Asian gambling hub.

The bill amends the number and duration of gaming concessions "to specify a maximum of six concessions (which) will not exceed 10 years", the semi-autonomous Chinese city's Executive Council announced.