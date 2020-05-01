UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macau's Casino Takings Almost Wiped Out By Pandemic Impact

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:40 PM

Macau's casino takings almost wiped out by pandemic impact

Macau, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Macau's gaming revenue was virtually wiped out in April as casinos suffered their worst month on record owing to measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the tourist-dependent city.

Figures from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau showed gross gaming revenue of 754 million patacas ($95 million) last month -- a drop of 97 percent from the $3 billion raked in during the same period last year.

The former Portuguese colony shuttered all its casinos for two weeks in February as the virus burst out of central China but while they have since reopened, anti-virus measures still mean mainland visitors cannot enter the city, leaving casino tables devoid of gamblers.

Revenue fell 11 percent in January as the virus first emerged, but then plunged 88 percent in February and 80 percent in March.

Some of the big operators are haemorrhaging millions a day in operating costs.

But unlike many global businesses taking a hit during the global crisis, Macau's major casinos are well positioned to weather the current maelstrom as they sit on huge piles of cash from the boom times.

And unlike many Las Vegas operators, they do not have sizeable debt piles.

In a client note from early April, JPMorgan Chase analyst DS Kim said operators "have ample liquidity to survive this unprecedented period of 'near-zero revenue' for over a year", Bloomberg news reported.

Galaxy Entertainment, for example, ended 2019 with $6.8 billion in cash reserves.

But the colossal drop will hit Macau's government hard as it draws as much as 80 percent of its revenue from the gaming sector.

Many analysts expect Macau's fortunes to rebound in the early summer if travel restrictions are lifted and share prices have risen from their near four-year low back in March.

The gambling hub made impressive strides against the coronavirus outbreak and has not discovered any new cases for the past 20 days.

Neighbouring Hong Kong has also not reported a new case for five days running.

Related Topics

Weather China Hong Kong Macau Same Las Vegas Hub January February March April 2019 All From Government Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan Begins Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal ..

14 minutes ago

Irish airline Ryanair cuts up to 3,000 jobs over v ..

14 minutes ago

Rivers and reservoirs level report

14 minutes ago

Number of Israel's COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 16,000, ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Registers Record 7,933 New COVID-19 Cases, ..

14 minutes ago

China Foundation for Peace, Development donates su ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.