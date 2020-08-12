Macclesfield relegated from League Two after points deduction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Macclesfield have been relegated from League Two after being hit on Tuesday with a six-point deduction for financial misconduct.

In June, an independent disciplinary commission gave Macclesfield a two-point penalty and a £20,000 fine after the club were charged with misconduct related to the payment of player wages in March 2020.

The English Football League subsequently appealed, opening up the possibility of a further points deduction that would leave Macclesfield bottom of League Two and relegate them, with Stevenage staying up in their place.

On Tuesday, an Arbitration Panel confirmed the two-point deduction will stand and in addition to this Macclesfield will be deducted four points.

That changes their points per game total to 23.62, meaning they finish the season in 24th and will be relegated to the National League.

The League Two season was abandoned in June due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only the play-offs completed after the lockdown was eased.