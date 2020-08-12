UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macclesfield Relegated From League Two After Points Deduction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Macclesfield relegated from League Two after points deduction

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Macclesfield have been relegated from League Two after being hit on Tuesday with a six-point deduction for financial misconduct.

In June, an independent disciplinary commission gave Macclesfield a two-point penalty and a £20,000 fine after the club were charged with misconduct related to the payment of player wages in March 2020.

The English Football League subsequently appealed, opening up the possibility of a further points deduction that would leave Macclesfield bottom of League Two and relegate them, with Stevenage staying up in their place.

On Tuesday, an Arbitration Panel confirmed the two-point deduction will stand and in addition to this Macclesfield will be deducted four points.

That changes their points per game total to 23.62, meaning they finish the season in 24th and will be relegated to the National League.

The League Two season was abandoned in June due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only the play-offs completed after the lockdown was eased.

Related Topics

Football Fine March June 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Youth are nationâ€™s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

4 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

5 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

5 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

59 minutes ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

59 minutes ago

Health Services Disruption Due to COVID Hinders Ef ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.