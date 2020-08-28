Machete attack victim still in the running for Paralympic dream

Antibes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Paralympics is full of stories of disabled athletes overcoming the odds to achieve sporting greatness but few bear the trauma of Jean-Baptiste Alaize.

The 29-year-old French sprinter and long-jumper, who features in Netflix documentary "Rising Phoenix" released on Wednesday, was just three years old when he lost his right leg.

Not by accident or illness but by the brutal hack of a machete.

A child caught up in the civil war in Burundi in October 1994, he watched as his mother was beheaded.

"For years, every time I closed my eyes, I had flashes. I saw my mother being executed in front of me," he tells AFP after a training session in Antibes, running his finger across his throat.

The killers left the Tutsi boy for dead.

Alaize carries a large scar on his back but he was also slashed across the neck, right arm and right leg by his Hutu neighbours.

He woke up in hospital several days later, alive but missing the lower part of his right leg which had had to be amputated.

"With my mother, we ran, we ran, but we didn't manage to run far," he says.

"We were executed 40 metres from the house." Running. It became the story of his life.

A decade later, after coming to France in 1998 and being adopted by a French family, he joined the athletics club in Drome.

Fitted with a prosthetic limb, he discovered that running gave him his first night without a nightmare since the attack.