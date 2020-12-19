UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Machu Picchu To Reopen After Train Protests

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Machu Picchu to reopen after train protests

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The mountainous Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru will re-open to tourists on Saturday after an agreement was reached to halt protests by locals over train services, officials said.

The protests had forced the site to close on Monday, just six weeks after it reopened following an almost eight-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of the towns of Machu Picchu and Ollantaytambo have been demanding cheaper fares and more frequent trains on the route between Cusco and Machu Picchu.

The train is the only means of transport for tourists, but it is also widely used by locals.

Protesters occupied the tracks, which sparked clashes with the police and threats to occupy the tourist site.

Authorities in the Cusco region said in a statement on Friday that "social order has been reestablished."Activists said no long-term deal had been agreed, but that the protests and blockades had been halted until next year.

Machu Picchu was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1983. Visitor numbers are restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

World Police Cusco Peru SITE Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 December 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

9 hours ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

10 hours ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

11 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.