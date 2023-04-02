UrduPoint.com

Maciejuk Sorry As Pothole Error Sees 40 Riders Crash At Tour Of Flanders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Maciejuk sorry as pothole error sees 40 riders crash at Tour of Flanders

Oudenaarde, Belgium, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Cycling's Tour of Flanders was marred by a mass fall on Sunday as around 40 riders hit the tarmac with culprit Filip Maciejuk, who was disqualified from the race, offering a complete apology for "a big error in my judgement".

Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe were able to continue but eventual winner Tadej Pogacar lost key teammate Tim Wellens while another fancied rider, Britain's Tom Pidcock lost Ben Turner.

Former champion Peter Sagan also had to pull out of the race due to the fall.

The accident happened around 140km into the 273km cobbled classic as Bahrain Victorious rider Maciejuk hit a pothole hidden by a puddle while trying to get around the peloton on a grass verge.

He veered wildly in front of other riders, then had to watch in dismay as a tangle of riders and bikes hit the ground.

Maciejuk was expelled from the race within minutes.

"I'm really sorry for my mistake and causing the crash today," said the embarrassed Polish rider.

"I hope all those involved are in good health and safe. This should not happen and was a big error in my judgement."He added: "All I can do now is apologise for my mistake and learn from this in the future."The race was eventually won by Pogacar, with Alaphilippe and Pidcock finishing eight minutes down on the day.

Related Topics

Accident Van Bahrain Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd ..

Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd from May to year-end

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers of businessmen, investors, dig ..

48 minutes ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hu ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hunting and shooting equipment o ..

48 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring glo ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autis ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.