MacIntyre Wins Cyprus Title After 'wasting Away' In Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

MacIntyre wins Cyprus title after 'wasting away' in lockdown

Nicosia, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Robert MacIntyre claimed his maiden European Tour title in Cyprus on Sunday and revealed how the coronavirus lockdown had made him feel he was "wasting away".

MacIntyre, 24, birdied four of his last six holes at Aphrodite Hills to card a seven-under-par 64 and finish a shot ahead of Japan's Masahiro Kawamura at the Cyprus Showdown.

"It's been a tough lockdown for me and the family," left-handed MacIntyre said.

"The first nine, 10 weeks (of lockdown) were fine. I had things to do, trying to lose weight, become stronger. We had a target and when that finished there was nothing for us to do.

"I was wasting time, wasting away and started to struggle.

I spoke to my mum and she guided me in the right direction and I went to see a psychologist who has helped me huge.

"I didn't have the motivation for a while, I wasn't wanting to play golf and wasn't enjoying it. I finally got the bug back and it's what happens." The Cyprus Showdown, played on the same course as last week's Cyprus Open, featured a new format.

The 105-man field was cut to the top 32 and ties after two rounds, with their scores reset ahead of round three.

The top 16 and ties then advanced to Sunday's final round with their scores again reset to level par, setting up an 18-hole shoot-out for 200,000 euro ($237,000) first prize.

