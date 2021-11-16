UrduPoint.com

Macklowe Art Collection Brings In $676 Million At New York Auction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:20 AM

Macklowe art collection brings in $676 million at New York auction

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :An auction at Sotheby's in New York of the Macklowe modern and contemporary art collection brought in $676 million on its first night Monday, including a painting by Mark Rothko that went for more than $80 million, putting it on track to set a new record.

Billed as the highlight of the 2021 Fall season in one of the world's auction capitals, the sale lasted more than two hours, during which all 35 pieces were sold, four of them for more than $50 million.

Between 200 and 300 people were allowed to attend the sale at Sotheby's headquarters, after several virtual seasons owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two lots were tipped to be the most expensive items of the evening, but in the end it was a painting by the American expressionist Marc Rothko (1903-1970), entitled "N ° 7," which won with a sales price of $82.4 million, fees and commissions included, that nudged out "Le Nez" ("The Nose"), a bronze sculpture by Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966).

Both works were purchased remotely by Asian collectors, Sotheby's said.

In New York, the sale of two paintings by the pop-art master Andy Warhol was also highly anticipated: his famous "Nine Marylins" (1962), a series of faces of the movie star Marylin Monroe, in black and white, was sold for $47.3 million, while a "Sixteen Jackies," depicting Jackie Kennedy, found a buyer for $ 33.8 million.

The sale was the result of a divorce in 2018 of real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda Burg, a wealthy couple who had amassed an impressive art collection.

Only 35 of the 65 pieces in the collection were sold on Monday night, with the rest to be sold in the next auction season in the spring of 2022.

But with $676 million in one night, the total could well surpass the record set by the Rockefeller collection sold in 2018 at Christie's for $835 million.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Divorce Wife Sale Price Monroe New York 2018 Bronze All Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2021

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

9 hours ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

10 hours ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.