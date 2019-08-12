UrduPoint.com
Macri Suffers Crushing Defeat In Key Argentina Primaries

Mon 12th August 2019 | 10:30 AM

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :President Mauricio Macri suffered a crushing defeat as Argentines voted in party primaries on Sunday ahead of October's general election.

Given that all of the recession-hit South American country's major parties have already chosen their presidential candidates, the primaries effectively served as a nationwide pre-election opinion poll.

Center-left nominee Alberto Fernandez led by more than 14 points after partial results were revealed as center-right, pro-business Macri admitted it had been "a bad election.

" The first round of the presidential election will be held on October 27, with a run-off -- if needed -- set for November 24.

Fernandez polled 47 percent with Macri on 32.6 percent and centrist former finance minister Roberto Lavagna a distant third.

Macri had been hoping to earn a second mandate but his chances appear all but over.

Political analyst Raul Aragon had said before the vote that "it would be very difficult to claw back a difference of five points due to polarization: there's no scope to claim votes."

