UrduPoint.com

Macron Announces 30-billion-euro Plan To Re-industrialise France

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-industrialise France

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a plan worth 30 billion Euros ($35 billion) to re-industrialise France, saying the country should reclaim its crown as a global leader in innovation.

Speaking at the Elysee Palace six months before a presidential election and one month ahead of a UN climate summit, Macron said France had taken key decisions "15-20 years later than some of our European neighbours" and now needed to "to become again a nation of innovation and research".

The spending was to address "a kind of growth deficit" for France brought on by insufficient investment in the past, he told an audience of company leaders and university students.

France, he said, needed to return to "a virtuous cycle" which consisted of "innovating, producing and exporting and in that way finance our social model".

Over the next decade, France would aim to become a global leader in green hydrogen and put two million electric or hybrid cars on the roads, he said.

Macron said France would also invest 1 billion euros by 2030 in "disruptive innovation" to produce atomic power, notably by designing small-size nuclear reactors.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Nuclear France Company Billion Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $82.53 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $82.53 a barrel Monday

4 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials of Consul-General of M ..

MoFAIC receives credentials of Consul-General of Morocco

34 minutes ago
 DP World, CDC Group partner to create Africa inves ..

DP World, CDC Group partner to create Africa investment platform

35 minutes ago
 Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca ..

Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula Will Be Taken ..

32 minutes ago
 Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

32 minutes ago
 QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to over ..

QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to overcome Rs 600 mln annul deficit

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.