Macron announces French school closure, nationwide restrictions

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday that French schools would close next week and a limited lockdown in place in Paris and other regions would be extended to the whole country to battle soaring Covid-19 cases.

Macron said in an address to the nation that the current efforts to limit the virus "were too limited at a time when the epidemic is accelerating."He said that schools would close for the next three weeks, but this would include two weeks of spring holiday. From Saturday night for the next four weeks, restrictions imposed on Paris and other areas two weeks ago would extend nationwide, he added.