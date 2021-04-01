UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Announces French School Closure, Nationwide Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Macron announces French school closure, nationwide restrictions

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday that French schools would close next week and a limited lockdown in place in Paris and other regions would be extended to the whole country to battle soaring Covid-19 cases.

Macron said in an address to the nation that the current efforts to limit the virus "were too limited at a time when the epidemic is accelerating."He said that schools would close for the next three weeks, but this would include two weeks of spring holiday. From Saturday night for the next four weeks, restrictions imposed on Paris and other areas two weeks ago would extend nationwide, he added.

Related Topics

Paris From

Recent Stories

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

7 minutes ago

Italian dogs sniff through Covid-19 bootcamp

7 minutes ago

ASP, two DSPs transferred

2 hours ago

FBR achieves net revenue of Rs.3394 billion in Jul ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.