UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Announces Mandatory Covid Jabs For Healthcare Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Macron announces mandatory Covid jabs for healthcare staff

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron announced mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for health staff on Monday as well as a tightening of restrictions to fight a recent surge in cases.

The 43-year-old said in a national address that checks on healthcare and retirement home staff would start in September, while a "Covid pass" system will be extended to restaurants, bars and other public venues from August.

Related Topics

August September From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

1 hour ago

FM Qureshi, Tajik counterpart review bilateral tie ..

17 minutes ago

US Reviewing Request to Send Troops to Haiti, Has ..

17 minutes ago

Flu vaccine protects against severe effects of Cov ..

17 minutes ago

Greece orders mandatory jabs for all health care w ..

17 minutes ago

US Has Every Indication Protests in Cuba 'Spontane ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.