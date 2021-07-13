Macron announces mandatory Covid jabs for healthcare staff

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron announced mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for health staff on Monday as well as a tightening of restrictions to fight a recent surge in cases.

The 43-year-old said in a national address that checks on healthcare and retirement home staff would start in September, while a "Covid pass" system will be extended to restaurants, bars and other public venues from August.