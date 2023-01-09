UrduPoint.com

Macron Backs Lula, Condemns Brazil Violence

Macron backs Lula, condemns Brazil violence

Paris, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the actions of hundreds of supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro who on Sunday stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

"The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected!" he tweeted.

"President @LulaOficial can count on France's unwavering support," he added, referring to recently elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

A statement from the French foreign ministry also condemned the violence "in the strongest terms".

The assaults on the three institutions "constitute an unacceptable questioning of the result of a democratic election, won without ambiguity on October 30 last by Mr. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva", the statement added.

