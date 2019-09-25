Macron believes conditions have been met for Iran-US talks

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he believed conditions have been met for talks between the United States and Iran as he sought to broker a summit.

"The conditions have been met for a rapid resumption of negotiations. It is now up to Iran and the United States to seize the opportunity," he told reporters after meeting the two leaders.