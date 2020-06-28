Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :France's ruling party is expected Sunday to be handed a stinging rebuke by voters in the final round of local elections, the first big political test for President Emmanuel Macron since the coronavirus crisis began to ease.

The first round controversially went ahead on March 15 just as the epidemic was gaining deadly momentum but the second phase scheduled for March 22 was put off to June 28 after France went into lockdown.

Analysts are expecting the election will underline the failure of Macron's centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party -- founded by the president ahead of his 2017 election win -- to gain a strong foothold at a local level.