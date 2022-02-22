Macron calls defence council meeting over Ukraine: presidency

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron has convened his country's defence and security council for a meeting Monday to assess the situation in Ukraine, Macron's office said.

The gathering of the council, headed by Macron and featuring a small number of key ministers, comes after the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would recognise the independence of Ukraine's eastern breakaway republics.