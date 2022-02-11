Macron calls for 'calm' as protest convoys head for Paris

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm on Friday as thousands of people across France headed towards Paris in convoys to protest Covid vaccination rules and other restrictions.

In an interview with the Ouest-France newspaper, he said he understood the "fatigue" linked to the Covid 19 pandemic, but added: "This fatigue also leads to anger. I understand it and I respect it. But I call for the utmost calm."