Macron Calls For International Probe Into Beirut Blast

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Macron calls for international probe into Beirut blast

Beirut, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for an international investigation into the blast at Beirut's port that killed more than 130 people and ravaged entire neighbourhoods.

"An international, open and transparent probe is needed to prevent things from remaining hidden and doubt from creeping in," he told reporters at the end of a snap visit to the Lebanese capital.

