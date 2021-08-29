Macron calls for Kabul 'safe zone'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :France and Britain will on Monday urge the United Nations to work for the creation of a "safe zone" in the Afghan capital Kabul to protect humanitarian operations, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"This is very important. This would provide a framework for the United Nations to act in an emergency," Macron said in comments published in the weekly Journal du Dimanche.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- France, Britain, the US, Russia and China -- will meet on Monday to discuss the Afghanistan situation.

Paris and London will take the opportunity to present a draft resolution which "aims to define, under UN control, a 'safe zone' in Kabul, that will allow humanitarian operations to continue," Macron said.

His comments come as international efforts to airlift foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghanis out of the country comes to an end.

France ended its evacuation efforts on Friday and the United Kingdom followed suit on Saturday