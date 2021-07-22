UrduPoint.com
Macron Calls National Security Meeting To Discuss Pegasus Spyware

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron has called a national security meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware after reports about its use in France emerged this week, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

"The president is following this subject closely and takes it very seriously," Attal told France Inter radio, adding that the unscheduled national security meeting would be "dedicated to the Pegasus issue and the question of cybersecurity".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

