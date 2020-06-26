UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron 'confident' Of Progress In Russia Ties After Putin Talks: Presidency

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Macron 'confident' of progress in Russia ties after Putin talks: presidency

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron is confident of progress in key areas with Russia, including notably the crisis in Libya, his office said on Friday after a video conference between the two leaders.

"Macron is confident that we can make progress with Russia on a number of subjects," a senior French presidential official told reporters, citing "a common interest in the stabilisation of Libya and the reunification of its institutions."Macron has in recent months pursued a policy of rapprochement with Russia, reaching out to Putin over key areas of disagreement such as Ukraine, in an approach that has discomforted some EU allies.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Libya

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

56 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

3 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

3 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.