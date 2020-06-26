Macron 'confident' of progress in Russia ties after Putin talks: presidency

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron is confident of progress in key areas with Russia, including notably the crisis in Libya, his office said on Friday after a video conference between the two leaders.

"Macron is confident that we can make progress with Russia on a number of subjects," a senior French presidential official told reporters, citing "a common interest in the stabilisation of Libya and the reunification of its institutions."Macron has in recent months pursued a policy of rapprochement with Russia, reaching out to Putin over key areas of disagreement such as Ukraine, in an approach that has discomforted some EU allies.