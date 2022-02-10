UrduPoint.com

Macron Debriefs Biden On Meetings With Russian, Ukrainian Leaders: W.House

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Macron debriefs Biden on meetings with Russian, Ukrainian leaders: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden got a debriefing Wednesday from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about meetings this week with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, the White House said.

"They discussed President Macron's recent meetings," a statement said. "They also talked about ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts, undertaken in close coordination with our allies and partners, in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders." Macron met both with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week in a bid to find a diplomatic path out of the crisis sparked by Russia's positioning of a large military force on Ukraine's border, while demanding that the ex-Soviet republic never be allowed to join the Western NATO alliance.

Both French and Russian officials have made cautiously optimistic statements since then, although the Kremlin has sent mixed signals and continues its huge build-up of forces on Ukraine's sea and land borders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was at the White House on Monday, is to visit Ukraine and Russia next week.

The White House has said repeatedly that it is working to maintain a united front with European capitals.

