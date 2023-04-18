Macron defends pension reform, understands 'anger'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Monday staunchly defended his widely unpopular pension reform but said he understood the "anger" felt by the French after three months of protests.

Addressing France for the first time since signing the reform into law, Macron said he regretted that no consensus had been found on the change.

Macron signed the legislation early Saturday, just hours after its banner change to hike the retirement age from 62 to 64 had been validated by the constitutional court, prompting accusations he was smuggling the law through in the dead of night.

The left and unions dismissed his latest attempt to ease tensions and warned of mass Labour Day protests on May 1.

Polls have consistently recorded a majority of French opposed to the reform, which the government rammed through parliament using a controversial mechanism to avoid a vote.

Speaking from the Elysee Palace, Macron defended the reform as "necessary" and insisted "doing nothing" was not a solution.

"Has this reform been accepted? Obviously not. And despite months of consultations, no consensus could be found and I regret it." Noting the protests that have raged against the reform, he added: "No one, especially not me, can remain deaf to this demand for social justice.""The answer can be neither in rigidity, nor in extremism," said the president, adding his "door will always be open" to talks with the unions.

Macron's personal popularity ratings have eroded with some analysts suggesting he has given a head start to far-right leader Marine Le Pen down the long path to 2027 elections.