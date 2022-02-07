UrduPoint.com

Macron Discusses Ukraine With Biden Ahead Of Russia Trip

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Macron discusses Ukraine with Biden ahead of Russia trip

Paris, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :France's President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine crisis with US counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday ahead of a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, both leaders' offices said.

The two leaders "discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a statement.

The 40-minute phone call was part of coordination efforts, the French presidency said, before Macron travels to Moscow on Monday and on to Kyiv on Tuesday, where he is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The French leader has indicated that he is going to "discuss terms of a de-escalation" of the crisis.

US officials said the Kremlin has assembled 110,000 troops along the border with its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine, but intelligence assessments have not determined whether President Putin has actually decided to invade.

Over the weekend, Macron also held talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg plus the leaders of Baltic nations.

Macron and Biden had spoken earlier in the week, pledging to coordinate their response to Russia's military buildup on the Ukrainian border and reaffirming their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Macron, talking to the JDD weekly, said ""we have to be very realistic," cautioning that "we will not obtain unilateral gestures" from Russia.

He added that it is "essential to avoid a deterioration of the situation before building mechanisms and reciprocal gestures of trust".

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Vladimir Putin Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

24 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

1 day ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>