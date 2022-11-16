UrduPoint.com

Macron Eyes G20 Talks Over Reports Russian Missiles Hit Poland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Macron eyes G20 talks over reports Russian missiles hit Poland

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron has called for talks over reports that Russian missiles landed in Poland to be held at the G20 summit underway in Indonesia, the Elysee Palace told AFP late Tuesday.

Efforts were underway to "explore the possibility of a discussion tomorrow morning at the level of leaders... given the presence of all our major European partners and our major allied partners at the G20" summit, attended by Macron, the French presidency said.

In France's National Assembly, State Secretary Sonia Backes delivered a message to deputies from Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne: "The government is following the situation on the ground in conjunction with our Polish allies very closely.

" "In any case, Poland can count on France's solidarity and we will keep you informed as we receive information," she said.

Several MPs had asked to be informed in real time, on the sidelines of the debate on a security bill.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of firing missiles at NATO member Poland, describing the suspected attack as a "very important escalation".

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday called an emergency meeting of the national security council.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov left the Bali G20 summit earlier Tuesday, Russian state news agencies reported, handing over to the finance minister who is now expected to represent his country.

