Macron faces new fury after forcing through France pension law

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday faced intensified protests and a no confidence motion in parliament after pushing through a contentious pension reform without a vote in the lower house.

Despite two months of strikes and some of the biggest protests in decades, Macron's government on Thursday imposed the bill to hike the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The move sparked angry demonstrations across the country in the evening, with more than 300 people arrested nationwide, according to the interior minister.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday invoking article 49.3 of the constitution to impose the pension overhaul by decree also provoked tumult in parliament and moves to file a motion of no confidence in the government.