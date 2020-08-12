UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron For Against Outside 'interference' In Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Macron for against outside 'interference' in Lebanon

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday stressed that any outside interference in Lebanon after the gigantic blast last week that has prompted a political crisis in the country, should be avoided.

In phone talks with President Hassan Rouhani, Macron emphasised the "necessity for all the powers concerned... to avoid any outside interference and to support the putting in place of a government which can manage the emergency," the Elysee said.

Lebanon's government under Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned this week following days of demonstrations demanding accountability over the explosion at the Beirut port last week that devastated entire neighbourhoods of the city.

The explosion, which left 171 people dead, has been blamed on a vast stock of ammonium nitrate allowed to rot for years at the port despite repeated warnings.

Macron, who was the first world leader to visit Beirut after the explosion, has taken the lead role in coordinating the international response and at the weekend chaired a virtual aid conference that drummed up more than 250 million Euros ($295 million) in pledges.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister World Visit Beirut Lead Lebanon All Government Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

6 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

6 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

21 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

36 minutes ago

LUdeS awards Sheikha Fatima an honorary PhD in Soc ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan a great blessing of Allah: Dr Hameed Raza ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.