Macron for against outside 'interference' in Lebanon

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday stressed that any outside interference in Lebanon after the gigantic blast last week that has prompted a political crisis in the country, should be avoided.

In phone talks with President Hassan Rouhani, Macron emphasised the "necessity for all the powers concerned... to avoid any outside interference and to support the putting in place of a government which can manage the emergency," the Elysee said.

Lebanon's government under Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned this week following days of demonstrations demanding accountability over the explosion at the Beirut port last week that devastated entire neighbourhoods of the city.

The explosion, which left 171 people dead, has been blamed on a vast stock of ammonium nitrate allowed to rot for years at the port despite repeated warnings.

Macron, who was the first world leader to visit Beirut after the explosion, has taken the lead role in coordinating the international response and at the weekend chaired a virtual aid conference that drummed up more than 250 million Euros ($295 million) in pledges.