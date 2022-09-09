Macron hails Queen Elizabeth II as 'a friend of France'

Paris, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hailed Queen Elizabeth II as "a friend of France... who has left her mark on her country and her century forever", following the announcement of her death.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years," he tweeted.

"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left her mark on her country and her century forever." Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy said the queen "was the symbol of the unfailing friendship between our two countries and of the values on which it is based".

"I cherish the memory of a brilliant and free spirit, faithful to the heavy burden of her duties; of a humble and generous personality, who inspired entire generations", he said.

Sarkozy also paid tribute to "her smile, full of kindness and playfulness" and her "deliciously British humour".