Macron holds fresh meeting with Rouhani after Trump talks

United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday entered previously unannounced talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani shortly after the French leader saw Donald Trump, the Elysee palace said.

Macron had already met at length with Rouhani on Monday evening and has been seeking to broker a historic meeting between the Iranian and US leaders.