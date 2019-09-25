UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Holds Fresh Meeting With Rouhani After Trump Talks

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:51 AM

Macron holds fresh meeting with Rouhani after Trump talks

United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday entered previously unannounced talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani shortly after the French leader saw Donald Trump, the Elysee palace said.

Macron had already met at length with Rouhani on Monday evening and has been seeking to broker a historic meeting between the Iranian and US leaders.

Related Topics

Trump

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

3 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.