UrduPoint.com

Macron Hosts Leaders To Keep Libya Polls On Track

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Macron hosts leaders to keep Libya polls on track

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron hosts leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference on Friday aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to a plan to hold elections in December and turn a new page in its history.

The hydrocarbon-rich North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising, with the bloodshed drawing in competing Libya factions and Islamist groups, as well as regional powers.

The presidential vote on December 24, and legislative elections, are the core parts of a UN plan to help restore stability, but the Calendar has been under pressure as tensions resume between rival camps.

There are also fears over whether the various factions will recognise the results of the polls, which could mark a turning point for a country that has become a major departure point for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean for Europe.

Key players attending the meeting will include US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a visit to France aimed at improving ties, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, one of Paris's closest allies in the middle East.

"The elections are within grasp. There is a strong momentum in Libya for them to go ahead. The stability of the country is at stake," said a French presidential official, who asked not to be identified by name.

Earlier this week, Libya opened registration for election candidates, with speculation mounting over possible presidential bids by eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar and Kadhafi's son Seif al-Islam, both deeply divisive figures.

The scheduling also remains unclear -- presidential and parliamentary elections were both slated for December 24.

In early October, parliament then pushed back the legislative elections until January, though world powers and the UN want them held simultaneously.

Related Topics

Election World United Nations Europe Parliament Vote France Visit Paris Libya Middle East January October December Dictator

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th November 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

8 hours ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

8 hours ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

8 hours ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

9 hours ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.