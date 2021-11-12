Macron hosts leaders to keep Libya polls on track

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron hosts leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference on Friday aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to a plan to hold elections in December and turn a new page in its history.

The hydrocarbon-rich North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising, with the bloodshed drawing in competing Libya factions and Islamist groups, as well as regional powers.

The presidential vote on December 24, and legislative elections, are the core parts of a UN plan to help restore stability, but the Calendar has been under pressure as tensions resume between rival camps.

There are also fears over whether the various factions will recognise the results of the polls, which could mark a turning point for a country that has become a major departure point for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean for Europe.

Key players attending the meeting will include US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a visit to France aimed at improving ties, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, one of Paris's closest allies in the middle East.

"The elections are within grasp. There is a strong momentum in Libya for them to go ahead. The stability of the country is at stake," said a French presidential official, who asked not to be identified by name.

Earlier this week, Libya opened registration for election candidates, with speculation mounting over possible presidential bids by eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar and Kadhafi's son Seif al-Islam, both deeply divisive figures.

The scheduling also remains unclear -- presidential and parliamentary elections were both slated for December 24.

In early October, parliament then pushed back the legislative elections until January, though world powers and the UN want them held simultaneously.