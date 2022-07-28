UrduPoint.com

Macron Hosts Saudi Crown Prince

Published July 28, 2022

Macron hosts Saudi Crown Prince

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris on Thursday.

The meeting will be seen as the latest step after US President Joe Biden met the prince universally known as MBS earlier this month.

The topics set to loom over the meeting include energy supply as concern grows over possible power shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MBS, who is portrayed at home as a champion of social and economic reform arrives in France fresh from a trip to Greece to discuss energy ties.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made the the oil and gas reserves of the kingdom all the more important for the West.

The French president had already travelled to the kingdom in December 2021 for talks with MBS.

Macron will be meeting MBS fresh from talks with two close allies of the kingdom, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Egpytian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi.

