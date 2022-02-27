UrduPoint.com

Macron, Lukachenko, Discuss Belarus's Role In Ukraine War: Minsk

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and President Alexander Lukashenko -- an ally of the Kremlin -- discussed Minsk's role in the war in Ukraine, the office of the Belarus leader said Saturday.

"The parties discussed Belarus's position and involvement in the (Ukraine) conflict," Lukashenko's office said in a statement. They also talked about "the future of Europe" and "the relationship between Belarus and Russia", it added.

>