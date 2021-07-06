UrduPoint.com
Tue 06th July 2021

Macron, Merkel hold video talks with China's Xi

Paris, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed issues ranging from climate change to human rights in video talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, France said.

The talks were meant to calibrate positions ahead of several global meetings in the autumn, including the COP26 summit on global warming in the UK and the G20 summit in Rome, the French presidency said.

On climate change, the two European leaders discussed with Xi the importance of ending the financing of coal-fired power stations.

On trade, the German and French leaders reaffirmed "European expectations on access to the Chinese market and fair competition conditions", the French statement said.

China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported Xi as saying that "what China craves for most is to develop itself rather than replace others".

Macron's office said he and Merkel had encouraged China to open air links "as soon as possible".

Xi said Europe and China should "view each other's differences in a correct way, rationally handle divergences, and ensure ties between the two sides move forward".

The discussion came days after Xi hailed China's "irreversible" course from colonial humiliation to great-power status at the centenary celebrations for the Chinese Communist Party.

