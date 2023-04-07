Close
Macron Mobbed At University On Final Day Of China Trip

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Macron mobbed at university on final day of China trip

Guangzhou, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted by a huge crowd at a university in southern China on Friday as he neared the end of a three-day visit in which he has repeatedly requested his counterpart Xi Jinping to help end the Ukraine conflict.

Macron landed in the capital Beijing on Wednesday.

On Friday, he flew to the southern city of Guangzhou, where he was mobbed by hundreds of screaming students and fans desperate for a selfie or a high-five with the French leader.

Macron, whose name was chanted by some in the crowd, then spoke to students in the campus gym and answered their questions before an early dinner with Xi ahead of meetings with Chinese investors and a flight home.

Russia's conflict with Ukraine has dominated Macron's visit to China -- his first since 2019.

And he told students in Guangzhou that the war was "a manifest violation of our international law".

"The international order is now weakened and we have a responsibility, China and France, to preserve it and at the same time to reinvent it in the light of the realities of the 21st century," he said.

