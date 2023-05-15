UrduPoint.com

Macron, Musk Meet In Paris To Discuss Investment Projects

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Macron, Musk meet in Paris to discuss investment projects

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :President Emmanuel Macron met billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Monday to discuss future investment projects, as the French leader hosts a conference aimed at persuading business leaders to put their money in France.

Macron hosted the world's second richest man, who is the chef executive of electic car firm Tesla, social media company Twitter and cosmic exploration outfit SpaceX, six months after their last encounter in the United States, his office said.

They met at the Elysee Palace before both head to Versailles for the latest edition of the president's Choose France conference where Macron seeks to drum up investment in the country.

The two men were to talk about the "attractiveness of France and its industries", Macron's office announced. Musk smiled and waved at reporters as the meeting got underway but made no comment.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the BFMTV broadcaster that "negotiations are ongoing" with the magnate.

Le Maire gave no details of Monday's talks with Musk, saying simply that "all of today's investments are the fruit of months or even years of negotiations".

During a US trip in December, Macron held an unannounced face-to-face meeting with Musk, saying later the two had had a "clear and honest" discussion during an hour-long meeting, including on electric cars and batteries.

He had also conveyed to Musk his -- and Europe's -- concerns about content moderation on Twitter since Musk bought the influential platform.

"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron tweeted after that meeting.

Related Topics

World Business Europe Social Media Twitter France Company Car Versailles Man United States Elon Musk SpaceX Money December All Tesla

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff receives phone cal ..

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff receives phone call from his French counterpart

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Iranian Minister of Roa ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development

3 minutes ago
 NA approves resolution to form committee against C ..

NA approves resolution to form committee against CJP

44 minutes ago
 Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitates entry o ..

Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitates entry of over 3,500 dhows in 2023

1 hour ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan’s wife ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust ..

1 hour ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Si ..

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.