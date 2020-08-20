Macron offers EU mediation for Belarus, with Russia

BormeslesMimosas, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday offered EU-led mediation for Belarus, where police have cracked down on post-election protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

"A dialogue between the authorities, the opposition and civil society is essential... We hope that this dialogue can be established by the Belarusians themselves. But the European Union stands ready to accompany it, if our role of mediation can be useful and is desired by the Belarusians, with other institutions... and including Russia," Macron said as he met German Chancellor Angela Merkel.